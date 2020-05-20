Educators, first responders and grads honored through Coserv-TMS partnership

A partnership between CoServ and Texas Motor Speedway involves a broad spectrum of activities, from onsite presence at all NASCAR and INDYCAR major event weekends to promotional opportunities for educators and first responders to supporting the efforts of Denton County high school graduation ceremonies at the world-renowned motorsports facility.

Over the next two weeks, CoServ is supporting Texas Motor Speedway's efforts in conducting a series of Denton County and other local area high school commencement ceremonies, honoring more than 14,000 graduates of the 2019-2020 school year.

"For more than 20 years, Texas Motor Speedway has consistently shown its commitment to North Texas communities," said CoServ President and CEO Donnie Clary. "So it's no surprise that they stepped up to honor the Class of 2020 in this way, and we are thrilled to call them a community partner."

Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage agreed, saying the partnership is extremely timely.

"A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students, as well as their families and friends," Mr. Gossage said. "We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can and to work with CoServ to help make this occasion as festive as possible."

Graduating seniors will receive their diplomas at the start/finish line and see their images on Big Hoss, the world's largest high-definition video screen, with family and friends able to do the same while remaining in their vehicles to maintain a safe environment.

CoServ volunteers, who stepped up to assist Texas Motor Speedway staff in operating the graduation ceremonies, will be required to wear masks and respect the social distancing guidelines outlined by Denton County Health Services. The graduation plan was approved by all officials from each participating school district and Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Another key element of the relationship is that CoServ will have the ability to use Texas Motor Speedway premises as a staging area during disaster relief efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the need for emergency planning.

"When tornados, flooding or other natural disasters strike, they often cause power outages that prompt CoServ to enact our Emergency Restoration Plan," said Mr. Clary. "Having the option of establishing a staging area on TMS premises for CoServ Operations crews is a huge deal for us."

"CoServ is known for providing reliable power and caring for its communities," said Mr. Gossage. "Combining forces with them and Denton County officials and using our joint resources during challenging times like this makes perfect sense."

Here are the scheduled dates, times and names of the high schools conducting commencement ceremonies at TMS between May 18 and May 31:

May 18: 5 p.m., Argyle High School | 8 p.m., Krum High School

May 19: 5 p.m., Ponder High School | 8 p.m., Sanger High School

May 20: 5 p.m., Lake Dallas High School | 8 p.m. Aubrey High School

May 21: 10 a.m., Little Elm High School | 2 p.m., Pilot Point High School | 7:30 p.m., Denton Ryan High School

May 22: 8:30 a.m., Fred Moore High School | 11 a.m., Braswell High School | 3 p.m., Denton Guyer High School | 7 p.m., Denton High School

May 23: 10 a.m., Hebron High School | 2 p.m., Flower Mound High School | 6 p.m., Marcus High School

May 24: noon, Lewisville High School | 5 p.m., The Colony High School

May 26: 8:30 a.m., Steele High School | 11 a.m., Byron Nelson High School | 2 p.m., V.R. Eaton High School | 6 p.m., Northwest High School

May 27: 8:30 a.m., New Tech High @ Coppell | 11:30 a.m., Coppell High School | 7 p.m., Gainesville High School

May 28: 7 p.m., Westlake Academy

May 29: 10 a.m., Universal Academy

May 30: 8 a.m., Ranchview High School | 11 a.m., Creekview High School | 3 p.m., R.L. Turner High School | 7 p.m., Newman Smith High School

May 31: 10 a.m., L.D. Bell High School | 2 p.m., Valley View High School | 6 p.m., Euless Trinity High School

TMS PR