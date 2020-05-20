26th Dirt Late Model Dream Weekend Rescheduled to June 2021

Eldora Speedway officials have announced the 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream, one of the legendary half-mile dirt oval’s marquee events, has been rescheduled to early June 2021.

With restrictions on mass gatherings issued by federal and state authorities remaining in effect, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues to have Eldora’s 67th season of racing on hold and additional events scheduled for June are also in jeopardy.

All advance tickets, pit passes, campsites and suite admissions for the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream will be honored for the rescheduled date in early June 2021. Race fans should retain all tickets, credentials, passes and receipts they have received to date.

Information, including frequently asked questions and answers, has been posted at https://www.eldoraspeedway. com/dream-covid/ . Officials will communicate updated event information direct to patron accounts as it becomes available, on www.EldoraSpeedway.com and via Eldora’s official social channels.

Meanwhile, Speedway officials continue to work with local and state agencies on determining a safe return to racing for all constituents. Crafted with guidance from local and state officials, Eldora is developing a plan for a ‘non-spectator’ event to take place on the weekend of June 4th-5th-6th. The proposal, currently in review, consists of Dirt Late Model teams working in a controlled and closed setting for an invitational event streamed exclusively online at FloRacing.com.

Access to the event will be restricted to working track and series officials, pre-approved racers and pit crews, ambulance and EMS responders, the track fire and safety team, and members of the broadcast production team. All participants will be required to follow a defined safety protocol, including but not limited to pre-entry medical screening, wear mandatory cloth face coverings, and maintain social distancing of six feet. The event is being planned in accordance with the latest CDC, OHSA, federal, state and local guidance.

Additional details surrounding this burgeoning event will be released upon approval of local and state authorities.

Eldora Speedway PR