500atHome Activities To Deliver Race Week Excitement, Traditions to Indianapolis 500 Fans

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is embracing the spirit of the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge by celebrating #500atHome. Virtual and socially distanced activities are planned for this entire week - the traditional Race Week - for fans leading up to a special national broadcast of the "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again" on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. (ET) on NBC.

Leading up to Sunday, IMS encourages race fans to virtually celebrate their favorite Race Week traditions, including Miller Lite Carb Day, Legends Day presented by Firestone and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day from the comfort of their home. Downloadable activities, exciting interactive opportunities, historical content and much more will help to create the ultimate #500atHome experience. Fans are encouraged to visit IMS.com/500atHome all week long to learn more.

"The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is a Memorial Day tradition unlike any other, and this May we are ensuring that the spirit of the Indy 500 continues," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "With the help from fantastic community partners and our friends at NBC and INDYCAR, #500atHome will offer race fans the best way to virtually celebrate and participate in what is usually the most exciting time of the year with fun, safe and smart activities."

#500atHome activities will begin with a virtual community day on Wednesday, May 20, tapping into the community spirit of the Month of May. The day will feature educational activities for race fans of all ages, including Craft with the IMS Museum supported by Group1001 - a set of at-home tutorials that teach race fans about IMS history, and a sneak peek at one of our favorite Month of May community traditions - this year's Welcome Race Fans artwork from the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

On Friday, May 22, #500atHome will embrace the spirit of Miller Lite Carb Day by offering race fans a day full of classic rock and racing-related activities that fans can embrace while gearing up in their #500Fashion. Activities include Miller Lite Carb Day throwbacks on Indianapolis radio stations Q95 WFBQ, 99.5 WZPL and 105.4 WJJK, a virtual Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge and #SocialDistancePorching - a new way to porch party in collaboration with the Harrison Center, Visit Indy and the Town of Speedway in conjunction with the Speedway Chamber of Commerce.

#500atHome on Saturday, May 23 will combine two things fans love most - history and racing - for an exciting virtual Legends Day presented by Firestone. All day long, IMS will honor Indianapolis 500 milestones and anniversaries celebrated in 2020 through IMS.com stories, the IMS Digital Archive and a virtual tour of the IMS Museum.

On Saturday, race fans can tune-in to an exciting virtual History Happy Hour with IMS President J. Douglas Boles and IMS Historian Donald Davidson, hosted in partnership with the Indiana Historical Society. Race fans also can make an at-home float for a virtual IPL 500 Festival Parade experience. And don't worry - race fans can still get that Race Weekend music they love so much through a #JMVTakeover on 105.7 WYXB and on 95.5 WFMS.

All the #500atHome activities lead up to the virtual Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day on Sunday, May 24. The day will begin with virtual versions of race morning traditions such as the iconic cannon blast on IMS social media. The tradition of Bike Indianapolis' "Bike to the 500" will continue as race fans are encouraged to go on an early-morning bike ride in their neighborhood, while several NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will kick-start their day with a bike ride around the famed 2.5-mile oval.

From there, IMS will host several virtual Race Day traditions, encourage fans to have "Brunch with the Brickyard," where race fans can enjoy track food at home with special restaurant takeout packages offered across the city. The day culminates with the exciting NBC presentation: "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again" (2 p.m. ET, NBC), featuring NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Simon Pagenaud and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi.

For a full schedule of events on each day, as well as links to each day's activities, please visit IMS.com/500atHome.

