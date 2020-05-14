60th running of the Food City 500 rescheduled for Sunday, May 31 at BMS

As part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule, the 60th running of the historic Food City 500 will be held on Sunday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race will take place on the famed all-concrete high-banks without spectators in attendance as part of NASCAR’s effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience on FOX and PRN.



“On behalf of everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway, we sincerely appreciate the efforts of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, NASCAR and all of our state and local government and health officials who guided and patiently worked with us to make this happen,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “This has been a collaborative and very proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world, while at the same time keeping the health and safety of all who will be on site the top priority.”



NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees and broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.



"Tennessee is proud to welcome NASCAR back to action in a way that both protects public health and gives fans the opportunity to watch the sport they love," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "This pandemic has forced all industries to adapt in innovative ways, and I applaud NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway for their thoughtful approach to bring back racing in a safe way."



Also included on NASCAR’s revised race event schedule without spectators is the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, rescheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. That race will be broadcast on both FS1 and PRN.



“Like our fans, we are extremely disappointed that they will not be able join us at The Last Great Colosseum for the race, but we understand these are unprecedented circumstances dictated by what’s best for the health and safety of the general public,” Caldwell said. “We ask every race fan to please tune in and watch Saturday’s Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco on FS1 and the milestone 60th running of the Food City 500 Sunday on FOX from the comfort of their homes.



“As America fights its way back from the pandemic and the economic shutdown, we’re proud to be one of the first major sports back on television,” Caldwell added. “The 60th running of the Food City 500 will be history making as NASCAR is uniquely positioned to return to competition for its dedicated fan base and we’re proud to do our part at Bristol Motor Speedway.”



Food City 500 weekend ticketholders on file may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.



* The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, suite and premium tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event conducted with fans at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.



Fans are advised to keep their current tickets and asked to complete an exchange request form at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within four weeks regarding the status of their request. Ticketholders should email [email protected] com or call 1-866-415-4158 with further questions.



*Shipping, handling and services fees not included in event credits or refunds. Ticketholders have 30 days to request a refund; those who do not request a refund will automatically receive the 120-percent credit

BMS PR