2020 NASCAR Race Weekends at Iowa Speedway Canceled

Iowa Speedway’s (Iowa) NASCAR race weekends have officially been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races were originally scheduled for June 13 and August 1 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race was slated for June 12.

NASCAR and Iowa have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. The decision to realign the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series race events was on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa’s first NXS race has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season. Iowa’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race will be realigned for a future date on the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race originally scheduled for July 31 has also been canceled for this year.

Ticketholders may receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and track passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. Fans can also request a refund, if preferred. As a reminder, requests could take a minimum of 60 days for processing from the time of your original request. For additional details and other options, please visit iowaspeedway.com/assistance.

