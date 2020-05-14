AMS NASCAR weekend rescheduled for June 6-7

As part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – originally scheduled for March 15, 2020 - will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the race will take place without spectators in attendance as part of NASCAR’s effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience on FOX and PRN.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and every one of the state and local health officials that we’ve worked with to develop a plan to get back to racing,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “When NASCAR comes to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the eyes of the entire sports world will be on Georgia for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and we intend to put on a great show.”

NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, speedway employees and broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event health screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.

“I want to thank our partners with NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway for adapting to protect public health throughout our fight with COVID-19,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “As we continue the measured process of reopening our state, I am confident in their plan to return to racing safely, and I’m excited to join with patrons across the country in celebrating the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 come June.”

“Our goal at Atlanta Motor Speedway is to provide fans with a weekend of fun and great memories, so it’s tremendously disappointing that the circumstances surrounding the pandemic will prevent us from hosting spectators,” said Hutchison. “When fans can join us again for a NASCAR weekend, we’ll be extremely motivated to provide every customer with an unforgettable experience. In the meantime, I hope the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 broadcast on FOX brings people joy and excitement during a challenging time.”

Also included on NASCAR’s revised race schedule without spectators, the unique Atlanta doubleheader featuring the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will be run on Saturday, June 6. The twin bill begins at 1:00 p.m. on FS1 and MRN for the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 and concludes with the EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and PRN.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend ticketholders on file may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.* The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

All fans are advised to hold their current tickets and asked to complete an exchange request form at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com/ exchange/ to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within three weeks regarding the status of their request. Ticketholders should email [email protected] com or call 1-877-9-AMS-TIX (1-877-926-7849) with further questions.

*shipping, handling and services fees not included in event credits or refunds. Ticketholders will automatically receive a 120% credit unless they elect to receive a cash refund by June 14th.

