IMS Museum’s Rescheduled Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Homecoming Set for August 14-16 – Indianapolis 500 “Fast Friday” and Qualifying Weekend

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is proud to announce new dates for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Homecoming, now set for August 14-16, one week before of the 104 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Owners of authentic Indianapolis 500-Mile Race Official Chevrolet Corvette Pace Cars and 500 Festival Corvette Event Cars are invited to register for the homecoming. The general public is welcome to view the classic Corvettes for free – with paid admission to the IMS grounds – in the south lot of the IMS Museum, located just inside the Speedway’s Gate 2 off 16 th Street.

The Chevrolet Corvette has an indelible connection with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, going back to the first Corvette to pace the Indianapolis 500, the iconic 1978 Corvette C3. Since then, the Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” an additional 15 times, ensuring a diverse collection of American-made, Chevy-powered sports cars.

The exclusive event, which takes place on NTT IndyCar Series “Fast Friday” practice and Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying weekend, is limited to the first 150 registered cars. The entry fee is $150 per car and $75 for any additional Indy 500 Corvette Pace Car or 500 Festival Corvette registered by the same owner. Registrants will receive two tickets for “Fast Friday” practice, two tickets for Indianapolis 500 qualifying and additional hospitality.

Seventy-five exclusive event license plates will be available to participants, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration and payment forms for the Chevy Corvette Pace Car Homecoming are available on the IMS Museum website at: http://bit.ly/IMSM20Vette .

The registration deadline is midnight (ET) Friday, July 17. For additional information please contact Dianna Crain at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .