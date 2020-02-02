Fans meet drivers, get revved up for racing in Atlanta at QT Pit Party

Race fans flocked to a Marietta QuikTrip to kick off race season in the Atlanta area during Saturday's QT Pit Party.

On top of the festival of games, prize wheels, and racing simulators, Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers Bubba Wallace and Kyle Petty stopped by to meet hundreds of people who came to see them.

"Pulling into the parking lot and seeing the line wrapped around the gas pumps was a lot of fun," said Wallace. "All in all this is a great event hosted by QuikTrip and Coca-Cola."

With just 43 days until this year's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Wallace and Petty said they're looking forward to the weekend of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"Atlanta's fun. It's rough, it's wore out, and it's one of those driver's tracks," said Wallace. "(Fans) get to see racing through the corners from the bottom lane to the top. Once tires get wore out you kinda move up and find where the grip is. So that provides a lot of lanes for us to choose and try to pass cars."

"Coming to Atlanta early on for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is a huge statement to see how the year will go when we go to mile-and-a-half racetracks," added Petty. "I love that racetrack. You can run high, you can run low - they get to the corner and boom they're five-wide in the corner."

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR