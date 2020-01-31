Special Erik Jones Ticket Package on sale now

Michigan native Erik Jones and Michigan International Speedway have partnered to create a special ticket package for the hometown driver that includes an opportunity to give back to the community.

The Erik Jones Ticket Package includes a grandstand ticket and a Pit/Paddock and Driver Introduction Pass to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7. On Sunday morning, Jones will host a special question and answer session for fans who bought this package. Fans can get this ticket package starting at $89 for adults and only $45 for children. If you already have your tickets, you can add the Q&A to your order for $30.

The track will donate $10 of every ticket sold through the package back to a charity of Jones’ choice. Jones has a passion for reading books. He is dedicated to finding a reading program in Michigan that supports youth.

“I am always excited to get the opportunity to race in front of so many family and friends twice a year at Michigan International Speedway,” Jones said. “My hometown track has been a great partner and I am excited we are able to create a special ticket package. And more importantly, thanks to the track’s efforts, we will be able to make a donation to a charity in Michigan.”

The Byron, Mich. native started racing at the short tracks around the state. He is now a rising star in the NASCAR Cup Series. NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track is excited to create the Erik Jones Ticket Package to salute its hometown driver.

“It has been exciting to watch Erik race in front of his hometown fans at Michigan International Speedway and we are proud to create a ticket package for his supporters,” track President Rick Brenner said. “From his beginning on the local short tracks to the big stage of the NASCAR Cup Series, Erik continues to remember his family and friends. And we are excited to welcome those fans to watch Erik race.”

In addition, fans who purchase the June ticket package are invited to bring a book to the FireKeepers Casino 400 to donate. All those who make a book donation there are invited to enter to win a special prize from Erik Jones Racing (EJR). The winner of the EJR prize pack will receive two hot passes to the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. In addition, the winner will be hosted by EJR staff, will listen to the race on a headset, tour the garage pre-race and stand in Erik’s pit box during the race.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals.

Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, kids 12 and under tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9 will automatically receive a Free Pit and Driver Introduction Pass added to their order courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

MIS PR