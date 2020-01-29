DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, Week 1: On-Track NASCAR Action Complemented by Off-Track Activities

The first week of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth is the ultimate stage-setter for this year’s big show on Sunday, Feb. 16, the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500.

Race fans, take note: it’s Speedweeks, plural, with plenty of entertainment options both on and off the 2.5-mile tri-oval the week before “The Great American Race” opens the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Week one of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth has always been special but now the team is working even harder to make it a true celebration to kick off the NASCAR season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “This first week has always had its own traditions and we continue to add new elements which will build new memories for the tens of thousands of fans who are on the property.”

Following is a rundown of Week 1:

USAC National .25 Midget Series: This popular series returns for a Feb. 5-9 event, featuring aspiring young open-wheel drivers competing on a paved oval in the DIS infield.

Kickoff to DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth: A free community event on Thursday, Feb. 6 at ONE DAYTONA's Victory Circle, across the street from Daytona International Speedway. This event will run from 6-8 p.m. featuring select NASCAR haulers on display, the Seabreeze High School drumline performing, a Q&A session with drivers from the ARCA Menards Series and a live performance by the Tanner Keagan Band.

Daytona Beach Half Marathon: There will be races of the two-foot variety all weekend long. The Beachin' It 5K kicks off activities on Saturday, Feb. 8 on the beach followed by the Lap the Track 5K and the Daytona Beach Half Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 9. Runners will race on a 13.1-mile course that starts on the race track, heads East to the Atlantic shoreline and then returns for a finish at the ONE DAYTONA complex.

57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire: On Feb. 8, the season-opening race for NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series – the first on-track appearance for stock cars at DIS in 2020.

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying presented by Kroger/Busch Clash At DAYTONA: This Feb. 9 NASCAR doubleheader has rekindled a grand February DIS tradition. Qualifying (12:30 p.m.) locks in the front row for the DAYTONA 500. The Busch Clash (3 p.m.) features pole winners from the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series plus former Busch Clash champions, former DAYTONA 500 champions and former DAYTONA 500 pole winners in a 75-lap all-out sprint.

Worship Service: Packages are available to church groups to participate in a Worship Service on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in the AdventHealth Injector. Following the service, which will include a local praise band, attendees will then enjoy the days' racing activity including DAYTONA 500 Qualifying presented by Kroger and the Busch Clash At DAYTONA. Children 12-and-under are free.

Second annual DAYTONA Beer Festival: On Feb. 9 from 12-3 p.m., fans can enjoy beer samples from more than 75 brands in the speedway Midway Suites. A ticket to the Busch Clash and DAYTONA 500 – plus pre-race UNOH Fanzone access – is included in the $52 ticket price.

Vintage Car Display and Parade: Also on Feb. 9, fans will be able to enjoy a parade of vintage stock cars on the track and on display in the UNOH Fanzone.

