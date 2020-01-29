Dettor undertaking new transition

Tyler Dettor is not afraid of change. His racing career shows it – the 2020 season marking his third major transition in racing.

The 19-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia resident started racing junior dragsters at the age of eight. He competed in drag racing for eight years, then moved to racing dirt Late Models, first at Eastside Speedway, and last year at Virginia Motor Speedway.

In 2020, Dettor is making another major change – switching to asphalt racing and competing in the NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway.

“I went to Jay Hedgecock’s racing academy in High Point, North Carolina about a year ago, and that kind of sealed the deal on me coming out here and running an asphalt car,” Dettor explained.

“He took me to a race at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and I really enjoyed it. I love any type of racing. I decided this is what I really want to do. I’d like to get some wins, and I’d like to get some championships. Maybe one day I can be a national champion too.”

Dettor took an early step toward preparing for the 2020 season with a recent testing session at South Boston Speedway.

“I just wanted to come out here, turn some laps, and make some speed,” Dettor explained during a break.

“Hopefully we can do well in the Limited Sportsman Division here this year.”

Dettor says the transition to asphalt racing is a big one, one that will take a little time.

“It’s a big transition, but I’m getting there,” he remarked.

“We’re taking baby steps and I’m still learning. I’m trying to get seat time and turn laps.”

As far as goals go, Dettor’s goals are simple.

“Finish the race, of course, is the first one,” he pointed out.

“I’d like to finish on the lead lap and keep the car in one piece. I’d love to be able to pick up a win or two.”

Dettor pointed out he is excited about the opportunity to race at South Boston Speedway this season.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he remarked.

“We’ve worked hard for the past year building this car. We’re excited, to say the least. There are a lot of good drivers at South Boston Speedway. We came down and watched last year. It’s going to be interesting to see how we stack up against the rest of them.”

South Boston Speedway opens its 2020 season on Saturday, March 21 with the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s. There will be a 150-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competitors and twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division teams.

Advance tickets are available for $10 each through Friday, March 20. Adult general admission tickets on race day will be $15. Youth ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

SBS PR