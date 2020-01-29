Firefly Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, Maggie Rogers, and more

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, taking place June 18 – 21, today announced the full lineup.
The 2020 lineup includes Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Run the Jewels and more performing across six stages. Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant took home an award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with best rock album.
To guarantee tickets before they sell out, visit FireflyFestival.com to register and receive a unique code for early access. Ticket presale begins Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. ET with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Monday, February 3 on FireflyFestival.com.
Firefly Music Festival is the East Coast's premier four-day music experience featuring over 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment nestled within The Woodlands in Dover, DE. BuzzFeed’s Clark McCaskill has said, “It was like stepping into an enchanted woodland with music pouring through the trees…”
Four-day GA tickets start at $299 and can be purchased on FireflyFestival.com starting Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. ET.
Firefly is conveniently located within driving distance from most major metropolitan areas on the East Coast (including Philadelphia (under 2 hours), Baltimore (under 2 hours), Washington D.C (under 2 hours) and New York City (3 hours). Fans can also take advantage of the Firefly Regional Shuttle Program with pickup locations conveniently located throughout Delaware. Long distance shuttles from Philadelphia, DC, Baltimore and New York City are also available on FireflyFestival.com.
Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup:
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage the Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
CHVRCHES
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against the Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
RL Grime
Run the Jewels
Space Jesus
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
The Band Camino
The Districts
The Glorious Sons
The Regrettes
The Struts
The Unlikely Candidates
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors
