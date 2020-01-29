Firefly Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, Maggie Rogers, and more

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, taking place June 18 – 21, today announced the full lineup.

The 2020 lineup includes Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Run the Jewels and more performing across six stages. Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant took home an award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with best rock album.

To guarantee tickets before they sell out, visit FireflyFestival.com to register and receive a unique code for early access. Ticket presale begins Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. ET with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Monday, February 3 on FireflyFestival.com.

Firefly Music Festival is the East Coast's premier four-day music experience featuring over 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment nestled within The Woodlands in Dover, DE. BuzzFeed’s Clark McCaskill has said, “It was like stepping into an enchanted woodland with music pouring through the trees…”

Four-day GA tickets start at $299 and can be purchased on FireflyFestival.com starting Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

Firefly is conveniently located within driving distance from most major metropolitan areas on the East Coast (including Philadelphia (under 2 hours), Baltimore (under 2 hours), Washington D.C (under 2 hours) and New York City (3 hours). Fans can also take advantage of the Firefly Regional Shuttle Program with pickup locations conveniently located throughout Delaware. Long distance shuttles from Philadelphia, DC, Baltimore and New York City are also available on FireflyFestival.com.

For the latest news and information on Firefly Music Festival, visit FireflyFestival.com and follow Firefly Music Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup:

Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage the Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

CHVRCHES

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against the Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

RL Grime

Run the Jewels

Space Jesus

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

The Band Camino

The Districts

The Glorious Sons

The Regrettes

The Struts

The Unlikely Candidates

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors

Dover Motorsports PR