Richmond Raceway Expands 2020 Track Laps for Charity Schedule

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces an expanded 2020 Track Laps for Charity schedule. The four events will offer race fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicle around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. The donation will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and a different charitable organization in the greater Richmond region for each Track Laps for Charity.

“The opportunity for race fans to take friends and family for laps in their personal vehicles around Richmond Raceway’s iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval is always a memorable experience,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we expand our Track Laps program to give back to the greater Richmond region, fans can now have a direct impact in supporting local charities. We look forward to welcoming the community for Track Laps for Charity this year.”

For 2020, Richmond has partnered with the Bair Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Sickle Cell Research at VCU Health System, and the Markel Corporation for quarterly Track Laps for Charity events. See below for the full 2020 Track Laps for Charity schedule:

Sunday, March 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Bair Foundation

Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Blessings in a Backpack

Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Sickle Cell Research at VCU Health System

Saturday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Markel Corporation

Richmond Raceway Cares fuels the development of children in the greater Richmond region through the support of youth-focused organizations and life enrichment programs within our community. Richmond Raceway Cares is a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable entity, that donates racing-related items and offers financial support to assist community outreach programs and other nonprofit charities.

Fans can sign up in advance by visiting richmondraceway.com/tracklaps or at the track on the day of a Track Laps for Charity event. Fans are also invited to take a tour of the FanGrounds, turn a few laps in the Richmond Raceway Simulator, play games and more in the modernized infield.

To participate, drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour with drivers behind the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Seatbelts must be worn at all times.

Motorcycles are permitted.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Richmond Track Laps, visit richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

For more information on Richmond Raceway Cares, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

