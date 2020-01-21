Darlington Raceway to celebrate Daytona Day with community watch party on Sunday, Feb. 16

Darlington Raceway will celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season by hosting its ninth annual Daytona 500 Community Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The party will be hosted at Mellow Mushroom, located at 120 Dunbarton Dr., in Florence, S.C. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. and continue until the conclusion of the Daytona 500.

The Community Watch Party will feature a food and drink special courtesy of Mellow Mushroom. Fans who attend will have the chance to win tickets, pit passes and pre-race ceremony wristbands, along with other prizes and giveaways to the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

“Our ninth annual watch party is a great way for us to engage with our local race fans and celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2020 NASCAR season,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We’re excited that the event will once again be held at Mellow Mushroom for the fourth consecutive year, which is an outstanding venue to watch The Great American Race on February 16.”

The watch party will also feature a video gaming area at Mellow Mushroom where fans will be able to simulate racing at Daytona International Speedway. Top times posted during the contest will receive prizes during the party.

Proud partners of the ninth annual Community Watch Party are Coca-Cola, Crown Beverages and WEGX Eagle 92.9 FM (iHeart Media).

Additionally, with the Daytona 500 quickly approaching, Darlington Raceway will be a presenting sponsor of live coverage from Daytona Speedweeks. Local media partners WWFN 100.1 FM ‘The Fan’ and WEGX Eagle 92.9 FM will broadcast live from Daytona International Speedway on February 13 and 14. The Daytona 500 will also be available live on Eagle 92.9 FM (MRN) beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

“We appreciate all of our local media partners for their assistance in covering the Daytona 500, the Super Bowl of our sport, as well as their involvement in supporting our Community Watch Party,” Tharp said. “We encourage fans to tune-in to either Eagle 92.9 FM or The Fan 100.1 FM on Thursday and Friday evening for live coverage from Daytona, which will feature a wide variety of interviews and news updates from the World Center of Racing.”

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Southern 500 stories and memories at, #Southern500 and #SportClips200.

Darlington Raceway PR