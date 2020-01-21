TMS to host free Daytona Speedweeks parties

Daytona won't be the only track rocking when the green flag flies on NASCAR's 2020 season. The next best option to being at "The Great American Race" is watching it at "The Great American Speedway" on the world's largest HDTV.



Texas Motor Speedway officially kicks off the opening of the 2020 NASCAR season Feb. 15-16 with its sixth edition of the World's Largest Daytona 500 Watching Party.



Just like in Daytona, though, Speedweeks don't start with the big race. That's why Thursday, February 13 during the Daytona Duels qualifying races, all six Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q locations across North Texas are hosting season kick off parties for race fans.



The parties, both at Rudy's on Thursday and Texas Motor Speedway Saturday and Sunday, give fans multiple ways to get their early-season racing fix --- and their 2020 race tickets.



From 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, fans can purchase 2020 season tickets or O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend tickets at Rudy's, guaranteeing themselves access to an exclusive Q&A session with a NASCAR Cup Series driver on O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race day (Sun, March 29). On top of that, Rudy's is offering a 20 percent dinner discount that night and one free bottle of BBQ sauce for 2020 TMS season ticket holders.



That weekend No Limits, Texas, plays host to a free infield party for campers and tailgaters highlighted by the season-opening NASCAR races being broadcast live from Daytona International Speedway on the colossal 20,633 square foot "Big Hoss TV."



On-track action begins with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 15, (1:30 p.m. CT, FS1) and culminates with the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 16 (1:30 p.m. CT, FOX). Last year's event attracted more than 5,000 fans along with 350 RVs to watch the racing action from Daytona Beach, Fla., on the 12-story tall, high-definition TV located on the Texas Motor Speedway backstretch.



In addition to the racing action and pre-race NASCAR shows on "Big Hoss," there will be free Chevrolet Impala and Camaro SS pace car rides on track Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Fans can even ensure they have the best seat and camping spot available at Texas Motor Speedway for the 2020 season as speedway ticket representatives will be on hand to provide guided tours and let interested ticket purchasers personally select their grandstand seats or camping spots.



The event is open free to the public and fans planning to tailgate or camp can RSVP now by clicking HERE. Fans, however, are not required to RSVP to the event and can just show up for the festivities on either day, including those planning to camp.



Access to the infield via the South Tunnel opens at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15, for those fans looking to camp overnight and for tailgaters visiting for the Xfinity Series race. Guests are permitted to bring their own food and beverage to the infield throughout the weekend.



The 2020 season at Texas Motor Speedway opens March 26-29 with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The opening weekend features the Vankor 350 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, March 27; My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 28; and the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.



Both season tickets and individual tickets for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend are available by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com or calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.



TMS PR