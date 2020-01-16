Chase Elliott, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway, through an exclusive ticket package, race fans will be able to hear from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as he kicks off his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Recently voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the second straight year, the 24-year-old driver of the No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet has three wins at the “World Center of Racing”, but is still looking to capture his first points-paying victory in the Cup Series on the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

The Chase Elliott DAYTONA 500 ticket package includes:

Reserved ticket to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16

Chase Elliott-autographed souvenir Exclusive Q&A session with Elliott in a Midway Suite

The Chase Elliott ticket package is available for $209 per person and capacity is limited. To purchase, fans can visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

