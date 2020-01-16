NASCAR Executives Visit Governor’s Mansion Ahead of Busy Racing Season in the State of Florida

Senior management from NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) as well as executives from Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sebring International Raceway visited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday. The visit coincides with the beginning of the racing season in the state of Florida and the start of the Florida Legislative session.

The recognition event celebrates NASCAR’s long history as a significant Florida business attracting millions of visitors to the state to watch the best racing in the world, which generates more than $1.6 billion in economic impact annually to the State.

Executives that participated in the reception included:

Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice Chair, NASCAR

Daytona International Speedway will kick off the 2020 racing season with sports cars, stock cars and motorcycle events:

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Jan. 25-26 with the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the most prestigious sports car race in North America. The NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event – the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 – on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Sebring International Raceway will host the SuperSebring 2020 on March 18-21 featuring the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, America’s oldest sports car endurance race, and the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader on March 20-22, highlighted by the Dixie Vodka 400.

