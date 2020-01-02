Latest Grandview news regarding sponsors, schedule and rules for 2020

The 58th consecutive season of stock car racing at Grandview Speedway will get underway on Saturday, March 28th with the annual free-to-the-public practice session. Interest is already growing in the Saturday night racing action which will feature the T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds and T.P.Track Equipment NASCAR Sportsman stock cars plus a number of added attractions.

For the ninth season T.P.Trailers and T.P.Truck Equipment will continue as the major sponsor of the Saturday night NASCAR events.

Each Saturday night feature winner in Modifieds and Sportsman will continue to collect cash bonuses from T.P. of Limerick, PA.

The 3rd Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, a 75-lapper, for big and small block racers paying $7500 to win will get the actual racing season started on Saturday, April 4. This event will not carry a NASCAR sanction.

Again this year Saturday night racers that use VP racing gasoline will be able to earn great added benefits based on a program announced by track operators, the Rogers family, and VP Racing Fuels.

The top finishing racer in each of the two NASCAR divisions racing at Grandview each Saturday night will be eligible for product awards. For the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds there is a $150 product award for the top finishing racer that can show he has used VP racing gasoline, had VP decals clearly visible on each side of the race car and has a VP patch on his or her uniform. In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportman division there will be a $100 product award provided they meet the requirements set for the awards.

In addition VP Racing Fuels is posting a $100 VP product award for the overall Hard Charger out of the two divisions each Saturday night.

VP will also be a banner advertiser on the Grandview website

VP Racing Fuels Regional Manager Tim Hogue said, “We are excited to be back at Grandview for another season. We appreciate the support given our product by the racers and we want to show the racers support for their efforts.”

Four important rule changes were announced by tech inspector Ed Scott for the 2020 season. Included are:

Gas Modified weight 2350lbs Alcohol cars 2400lbs. Unsealed engines in Modifieds and Sportsman during regular season point races must weigh an additional 150lbs. No portion of Sportsman sail panels may extend forward past the back of the drivers headrest. 604 and 602 crate engines must have 6200 RPM chip.

More than three dozen events are on the 2020 schedule released by the Rogers Family, track operators, with a number of special attractions being included.

Fans are also reminded that season passes ARE available that cover a reserved seat for all Saturday night events, April through September. The price is still $350. Send a check covering the passes being ordered along with a self-addressed stamped envelope (to speed delivery) to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505.

For information telephone 610.754.7688

Those having interest in enjoying the benefits of marketing through auto racing can obtain information on program book advertising, event sponsorship and billboard advertising by contacting Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797, 267.934.7286 (cell) or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. A color brochure is available.

Grandview Speedway is a one-third-mile, banked clay track located on Passmore Road just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY 2020 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (12/30/2019)

This schedule is subject to change without notice. A NASCAR license is required for all of those entering the pit area on a Saturday Night for NASCAR SANCTIONED events.

Saturday, March 21 Enduro 1 PM (Rain Date Sunday, March 22 1 PM)

Saturday, March 28 FREE to the Public Open Practice All Divisions 12 Noon

Saturday, April 4 3rd Annual V.P.Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker

50 laps for Big and Small Block Modifieds $7,500 7 PM

Saturday, April 11 T.P. Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman 7 PM

(These two divisions will be the NASCAR sanctioned divisions of racing each Saturday)

Saturday, April 18 Modifieds, Sportsman 7 PM

Sunday, April 19th Outlaw Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage racers 1PM

Saturday, April 25 Modifieds, Sportsman, Blast from the Past 7 PM

Saturday, May 2 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 9 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 16 Modifieds, Sportsman, East Coast USAC Sprints 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 17 Outlaw Enduro amd Blast from the Past Vintage racers 1 PM

Saturday, May 23 Modifieds, Sportsman, Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:30 PM

Sunday May 24 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

23rd Annual Modified Traffic Jam* 40 Laps Plus Sportsman

Saturday, May 30 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 6 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 9 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing Sprint Tour Jesse Hockett Classic & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, June 13 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 20 Modifieds, Sportsman, ARDC Midgets 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 27 Modifieds, Sportsman, Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 30 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week Series Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, July 4 Modifieds & Sportsman Firecracker 40 7:30 PM

Friday, July 10 Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 11 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 18 Modifieds, Sportsman, URC Sprints 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 Modifieds, Sportsman, Wingless Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 1 50th Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds 50 laps, & Sportsman 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 4 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 P.M.

USAC National Ken Brenn Midget Masters & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, August 8 Modifieds, Sportsman (Forrest Rogers Rain Date)

Saturday, August 15 Modifieds, Sportsman, Blast from the Past 7:30 PM

Friday, August 21 Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 22 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, August 29 Modifieds, Sportsman, Excel 600 Modifieds 7:30 PM

Friday, Sept 4 Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 5 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 12 Champions Night Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Friday, September 18 Sportsman 38 laps, (TBA) & Modified Practice 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 19 50th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic 7 PM

Saturday, September 26 Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers or Freedom 76 Rain date 7PM

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Sunday, October 18 Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 1 PM

Sunday, November 8 Fall Racer's Flea Market Starting at 7 AM

*Indicates NASCAR points awarded

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is a Rogers Family/Bob Miller Promotion - -31st Anniversary Season! Visit our web sites: www.grandviewspeedway.com and www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Complete information on the exciting marketing opportunities available for Saturday night NASCAR events including sponsorships, track magazine advertising and billboards, at very reasonable rates, can be had by contacting ERNIE SAXTON at 267.934.7286

Grandview Speedway PR