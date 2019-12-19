Snocross Makes its Debut at The Flat Track to Kick Off 2020

The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will kick off its 2020 season in the height of the New England winter with an action-packed snocross event. The Eastern Snocross Tour will make its debut on the snow-covered dirt track when it rips into Loudon February 15-16, marking the first ever winter event on The Flat Track.

“We’re looking forward to a full season of racing on our newest racing surface, The Flat Track,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “As New Englanders, we all know the cold and the snow is inevitable, and many of our fans already embrace the winter months by riding snowmobiles throughout the state. The Flat Track’s lineup will give them another reason to love racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

This two-day event will be round three of seven in the Eastern Snocross Tour Championship sanctioned by International Snowmobile Racing. Pro riders from around the east coast and beyond will compete in two qualifying rounds prior to the final event, which will be under the lights on Saturday, February 15. The course will include a 100-foot frontstretch triple with a rhythm section on the backstretch that will have the fans on their feet. Youth divisions will also take to the track with riders starting as young as six years old.

Once the snow melts and New Englanders take their motorcycles out of winter storage, the Laconia Short Track, sanctioned by American Flat Track, will return on Saturday, June 13 to kick off Motorcycle Week at NHMS, which continues through Saturday, June 20.

Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel will kick off the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend on Friday, July 17 headlined by the Granite State Legends Cars and the USAC Dirt Midget Association, featuring a night of short track racing on the dirt with NASCAR stars.

The USAC Dirt Midget Association will race on The Flat Track for a second time in 2020 on Friday, September 11 during Full Throttle Fall Weekend with additional events being announced at a later date.

The Flat Track is the first track to be built in New England in the last 25 years. Crews turned roughly 186,095 square feet of ground and 3,000 tons of clay to build the 0.25-mile track which first opened in June 2019. The Flat Track, located directly behind the North East Motor Sports Museum, is the fourth racing surface on New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1,200 acre property, which already includes the famed 1.058-mile NASCAR oval, 1.6-mile road course and a 0.25-mile mini-oval.

For ticket information for all events at The Flat Track, including the February 15-16, 2020 Eastern Snocross Tour, the June 13, 2020 Laconia Short Track, the July 17, 2020 Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel and the September 11, 2020, visit New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s website at NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR