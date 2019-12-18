Tracy Rich Named Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2019 Corporate Salesperson of the Year; Phylis Lipford Named 2019 Ticket Salesperson of the Year

Charlotte Motor Speedway has named Senior Director of Business Development Tracy Rich as its 2019 Corporate Salesperson of the Year and Phylis Lipford as the 2019 Ticket Salesperson of the Year.

Corporate Salesperson of the Year – Tracy Rich

Presented annually, the Corporate Salesperson of the Year award recognizes an employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities in the corporate sales department.

Rich’s award comes on the strength of having led the speedway’s corporate sales department in billings for the past year. Among Rich’s clients are Toyota as well as event entitlement sponsors including Alsco, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rich, who most recently earned Salesperson of the Year honors in 2017, has been with Charlotte Motor Speedway since August 2002. As senior director of business development, Rich works with corporate partners to make their activation efforts successful and engaging.

“Tracy does a phenomenal job of developing valuable relationships with our corporate partners and exceeding expectations,” said Matt Long, the speedway’s vice president of corporate sales. “In addition to his instrumental responsibilities within our department, Tracy is tremendous at managing the accounts of many of our highest-profile partners and ensuring that they receive the ideal return on their investments.”

Rich graduated from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington with a degree in Marketing.

As this year’s Salesperson of the Year, Rich received a trip to Nashville for the NASCAR Cup Series Awards, among other perks.

“I’m honored to receive such a special award,” Rich said. “It’s a privilege for me to work alongside a group of tremendous salespeople. Everything we accomplish is a team effort and I’m thankful to be a part of that team.”

Ticket Salesperson of the Year – Phylis Lipford

Presented annually, the Ticket Salesperson of the Year award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities in the ticket office.

Lipford, the speedway’s manager of key accounts and ticket services, exceeded her annual sales goals with a month left in the calendar year after a 100-percent increase in outbound call numbers compared to 2018.

“This means everything to me,” Lipford said. “It’s so amazing to be a part of this department and to win this award is just incredible.”

Lipford has worked for Charlotte Motor Speedway for 37 years and has served in her present role for six years.

“Phylis is a consummate professional who leads by example and is a great resource for all other account executives and salespeople throughout the company,” said Nick Skrabalak, the speedway’s senior director of ticket sales. “She’s one of our leaders in up-sales and always volunteers to do more. She’s thoroughly deserving of this honor.”

