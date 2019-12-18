Homestead-Miami Speedway Spreads Holiday Cheer at Local Child Care Centers

Homestead-Miami Speedway employees were spreading holiday cheer this week as the track’s staff delivered presents to the Speediatrics unit at Homestead Hospital and PATCHES Prescribed Pediatrics Extended Care in Florida City.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway staff kicked-off the week by teaming up with The NASCAR Foundation to deliver Speedy Bears to the hospital’s Speediatrics unit. Employees from the Speedway went room to room visiting patients, helping to brighten their day and spread the holiday cheer.

On Wednesday, the Speedway staff and Santa Claus visited PATCHES, a non-profit organization which serves children with medical needs such as pulmonary management, medication and growth and development issues. The visit was a part of the Speedway’s annual holiday toy delivery – a tradition that began in 2007. This year, Homestead-Miami Speedway donated more than 70 gifts to the children who ranged in age from newborns to teenagers.

“One of the biggest gifts our track offers is giving back to the local community,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “We couldn’t be happier to have that opportunity and make this a great tradition. There is nothing better than the chance to bring a smile to a child’s face, especially during the holiday season.”

HMS PR