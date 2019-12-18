ISM Raceway VIP packages to provide fans unparallelled race day experiences during Fanshield 500 Speed Fest Weekend

ISM Raceway is now offering four unique VIP packages for NASCAR fans looking to enhance their race day experience during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, including the Behind-The-Scenes FOX Production Package, Rollin’ With Rusty MRN VIP Package, Dos Equis Curve Premium Package and the exclusive President’s Package.

“We are always evolving and looking for new ways to create life-long memories and engage our fans that are looking for that one-of-a-kind motorsports experience,” said ISM Raceway President Julie Giese. “These four VIP packages are each unique in their own way, and provide the enhanced access that many of our guests are seeking.”

Newly added to the selection of VIP packages is the Behind-The-Scenes FOX Production Package. With very limited availability, this package includes one grandstand ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 on March 8, a tour of the FOX television compound and broadcast booth as well as a private 15-minute Q&A with select members of the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team.

Also new to the VIP package selection is the Rollin’ With Rusty MRN VIP Package, featuring a FanShield 500 grandstand ticket, private 15-minute Q&A with NASCAR Hall of Fame member Rusty Wallace and a tour of the MRN compound and broadcast booth.

The Dos Equis Curve Premium Package provides an exclusive addition to the luxurious Dos Equis Curve club experience. In addition to having access to ISM Raceway’s Dos Equis Curve featuring an incredible view of the racing action above Turn 3 with food and drink included, the premium package offers reserved seating, a reserved parking spot, NASCAR cold garage pass, a pace car ride on Sunday morning as well as access to the Driver’s Meeting and Gatorade Victory Lane postrace celebration for all three NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series events throughout the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend.

With only a few spaces available, the President’s Package is the most exclusive experience offered. First introduced this past November for the Bluegreen Vacations 500, the President’s Package is designed to create lifelong memories for the most diehard fans, providing an exclusive experience alongside executives, sponsors and teams. Included in this package is admission into the ISM Raceway VIP suite with access to the suite tower roof viewing area, a Sunday-only infield parking pass, NASCAR hot pass with garage and pit road access, FanVision rental, pace car ride around ISM Raceway on Sunday morning and VIP access to pre-race ceremonies and Gatorade Victory Lane. Additionally, some of the most select elements of this experience include reserved seating at the NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Meeting and a photo with the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 winner in Gatorade Victory Lane.

Fans interested in any of the these exceptional VIP packages at ISM Raceway may reserve their access at ISMRaceway.com/VIPpackages, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223) or by visiting the ISM Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

ISM Raceway PR