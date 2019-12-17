2020 Grand Prix of Portland ticket sales open tomorrow

The Grand Prix of Portland revs up the Pacific Northwest over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6, 2020, with non-stop racing excitement at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Public sales for all 3-Day tickets begin at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 18) at portlandgp.com or by calling 888-476-4479.

The NTT IndyCar Series headlines the on track action with the Grand Prix of Portland as the penultimate stop of the 17-race season championship. The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks also return to the Grand Prix of Portland after their thrilling debut in 2019 as these machines take flight racing across jumps around the 1.964-mile circuit. The weekend schedule is rounded out with the three open-wheel development series from the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, Global Mazda MX-5 Cup and a new addition from the United States Auto Club (USAC).

USAC National .25 Midget Series will take the green flag at PIR for the first time on a temporary constructed 1/20 th mile-long course in one of the paddocks. The national dirt and pavement series features drivers ages five and up from all across the country competing in quarter midgets and looking to climb the ladder as the next stars of the sport.

“We’re excited to bring another feature to the fans and festival-goers to the Grand Prix of Portland. With the USAC quarter midgets added to the schedule, race fans from Portland and across the Pacific Northwest will have seven different racing series to enjoy in 2020,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland. “It’s an exceptional experience for the whole family. Kids 12 and under get free general admission and access to the paddock to see the cars up close and interact with the drivers.”

Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 3-Day Grandstand seating, $105 for Silver, and $165 for Gold which includes a Paddock Pass. Select 3-Day Bronze Grandstand seats also include a Paddock Pass available through Wednesday, Dec. 25 during the holiday buying season. General Admission for the entire three-day weekend is $65. Single-Day tickets will be released for sale in the summer.

Items also on sale now to enhance the experience are the Champions Club and Pit and Paddock Passes. For a limited time and in limited quantities, the Champions Club membership includes a NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass and offers premium access and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, pre-race grid walk, a photograph with the winner’s trophy, and more. A Pit Pass provides access to pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions. A Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the IndyCar drivers, cars and teams in the garage area.

3-Day Broadacre Parking is available for $50. New for 2020, those who buy 3-Day Gold Grandstand seats also have the option to purchase a 3-Day Infield Parking Pass for $50. RV Club spaces, which include event General Admission and Paddock Passes, are available on a wait-list basis for $1,200 as this item sells out.

