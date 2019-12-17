March 28 Perris Auto Speedway World of Outlaw tickets on sale

There is some good news for people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts for the special racing persons in their lives. Tickets for the March 28th “SoCal Showdown,” featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws and the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, are on sale now.

The race, which will be the historic 25th Annual Sprint Car Season Opener at the Riverside County half-mile clay oval, will be the fans only chance to see the Outlaws in Southern California during the 2019 season. Those wishing to purchase tickets in advance can get them now online at the following link http://bit.ly/2EtVVPa.

In addition to the Outlaws and the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, The PAS Senior Sprints will also be in action at the “SoCal Showdown.”

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

