Jimmie Johnson, Daytona International Speedway Partner on Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in the first race of his 19th and final full-time NASCAR season in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

But before the two-time DAYTONA 500 champion straps into the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to make his 19th career start in “The Great American Race,” he will participate in a special ticket package that includes an exclusive question-and-answer session with race fans.

The two-day Jimmie Johnson DAYTONA 500 ticket package includes:

Reserved ticket to the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 15

Reserved ticket to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16

Question-and-answer session with Johnson prior to the start of the DAYTONA 500 in a Midway suite

UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access prior to the NASCAR Racing Experience 300

A $20 concession voucher for use on Saturday, Feb. 15

The two-day package is available for $248 per person while a one-day DAYTONA 500-only package is available for $148. Capacity is limited and tickets can be purchased at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

The 44-year-old Johnson from El Cajon, Calif., won an unprecedented five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2006-2010, while also winning the season title in 2013 and 2016. Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt are the only other drivers in NASCAR history to win seven championships.

Johnson has 83 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, all in the No. 48 Chevrolet, which ties him for sixth on the all-time wins list with NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough. His two DAYTONA 500 victories came in 2006 and 2013.

