AFT Returns to Historic Laconia Motorcycle Week in 2020

American Flat Track returns to legendary New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Laconia Short Track will once again bring another level of excitement to the 97th year of the historic Laconia Motorcycle Week. Tickets for this show stopping event are currently on sale at tickets.americanflattrack.com.

The inaugural Laconia Short Track event drew crowds of avid motorcyclists and race enthusiasts into NHMS to see the bar-banging 0.25-mile short track action.

Family-friendly activities including live music, vendor village and Kids Zone make the Laconia Short Track the perfect bike week activity for the whole family.

A variety of ticketing options are now available including the VIP Experience with complimentary food, beverage and access to an exclusive VIP viewing area outside Turn 1 of the racetrack. Furthermore, all VIP passholders have all-day paddock access included with admission. For fans in the General Admission area - where advance admission begins at just $25 - for the first time ever, purchase all-day behind-the-scenes access with the Paddock Access upgrade. Just $40 gets you into the pits for an up-close experience of all AFT race day action. Explore all the options and customize your Laconia Motorcycle Week race weekend at www.americanflattrack.com.

