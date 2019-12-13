Richmond Raceway Strikes Renewal with Go Bowling for 2020 Fall NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship Race Entitlement

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) extends its relationship with the bowling industry as Go Bowling will return for the third consecutive season as the entitlement sponsor for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race in 2020. The Go Bowling 250 will return “under the lights” as the NXS Regular Season Championship race on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

“Go Bowling continues to grow their presence in the greater Richmond region through our relationship at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We appreciate our relationship with the Go Bowling brand, and look forward to continuing to work together to bring the community of bowling and motorsports fans together at America’s Premier Short Track.”

Go Bowling is entitlement sponsor for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. The brand previously has been an entitlement sponsor at Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway, as well as a sponsor for several teams at various levels of the sport including Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Through our collaboration with Richmond Raceway, we continue to see the results of amplifying our message on the benefits of bowling to race fans at the track and across a national audience on television and radio,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Dennis Bickmeier and the team at Richmond as it brings tremendous value in providing top of mind awareness for the sport of bowling across the country. As the Go Bowling 250 decides the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship next season, the event will be even bigger in 2020.”

Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry. Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the sport of bowling, including information about 2,000 bowling centers around the country. The site helps fans find local bowling centers, promotional offers, bowling video tips, and other bowling information. To learn more about Go Bowling, visit gobowling.com.

Richmond Raceway and the bowling industry have partnered to host the PWBA Tour Championship the last three years (2017-2019). As part of the initial partnership, four bowling lanes were installed in the historic Old Dominion Building for the PWBA Tour Championship, following the tournament the lanes are open for fan experiences over the race weekend.

Kids 12 & under receive special discounts on grandstand tickets and FanGrounds passes at Richmond. For the Go Bowling 250 NXS Regular Season Championship and ToyotaCare 250 Gander Trucks races, kids 12 & under are free in all grandstand sections with a ticketed adult. For Cup races, kids 12 & under are $25 off in every grandstand section. Richmond also offers kids 12 & under a special price for the FanGrounds for single-day admission and race weekend passes. For more information on kids pricing, visit richmondraceway.com/ kidstickets.

