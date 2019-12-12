United States Auto Club .25 Series Joins NTT IndyCar Series Weekend at Richmond Raceway on June 25-28, 2020

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces the United States Auto Club (USAC) .25 Series (quarter midgets) will join the INDYCAR Race Weekend at America’s Premier Short Track. For the first time in 11 years, a USAC series will return with the NTT IndyCar Series at Richmond as part of a speed-themed festival on June 25-28, 2020.

“Richmond Raceway has a storied 74-year history with motorsports, so we look forward to welcoming the USAC.25 series, along with the NTT IndyCar Series, for our loyal fans at America’s Premier Short Track next summer,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The future stars of the sport will showcase their skills over the INDYCAR Race Weekend as part of a weekend festival built around speed.”

Quarter midgets are kid-size cars that are approximately 1/4 the size of a full-size open-wheel midget. Although quarter midget racing dates back over 60 years, the USAC.25 Series is only 12 years old. There are over 45 USAC.25 clubs around the nation with thousands of kids, ages 5-12, and their families participating in sanctioned races. Some notable graduates of quarter midgets include Jeff Gordon, A.J. Foyt, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Ed Carpenter, and Sarah Fisher.

This will be the first time in USAC.25’s 12-year history that it competes at Richmond. USAC had the Silver Crown Series compete as part of the INDYCAR Race Weekend in 2008-2009 at America’s Premier Short Track. Richmond hosted INDYCAR for nine events between 2001-2009. Richmond was the first track less than one-mile that hosted an INDYCAR race.

The USAC.25 Series will race on a temporary 1/20th of a mile-long track located on the frontstretch in the Midway at Richmond. Approximately 200 entries from all over the nation will be competing on Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, 2020. The full race weekend schedule will be announced at a later date.

“What an amazing opportunity this will be for our USAC.25 families and competitors to experience Richmond Raceway,” said Danielle Frye, National Director, USAC.25 Series. “To be able to race at America’s Premier Short Track on the same weekend as the NTT IndyCar Series makes its return back to Richmond even more exciting. This track always produces great racing and we are thrilled to expose our young drivers to this awesome facility.”

The USAC.25 Series has been paired with the NTT IndyCar Series over the two years at ISM Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) and Circuit of the Americas. The 2020 national schedule also features visits to Daytona International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. For the full 2020 USAC.25 Series schedule, visit usac25.com.

Tickets for the INDYCAR Race Weekend at America’s Premier Short Track start at $25 with special youth 16-and-under pricing at $10. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series, visit indycar.com.

