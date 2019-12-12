Kentucky chapter of Speedway Children's Charities awards $97,000 in grant funding to local non-profits

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the Kentucky Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) hosted its 6th Annual Spirit of Giving luncheon, which is a celebration of the chapter's annual opportunity to provide grant funding to local non-profit children's organizations in the community.

During the event, each organization was individually recognized and received its grant check from SCC Kentucky Chapter Director TJ Ilhardt and Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger.

“One of our biggest thrills at Kentucky Speedway is to honor and assist the many great children’s organizations in our region,” said Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger. “We always look forward to this day each year. We are especially thankful for the opportunity to be able to build partnerships with these incredible organizations and help improve the lives of children on our community,” said SCC Kentucky Chapter Director TJ Ilhardt

Since its inception in 2011, the Kentucky Chapter of SCC has distributed more than $1.2 million in funding and assistance in its service area, which includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Southwest Ohio and Southeast Indiana. With help from corporate partners, volunteers, board members, local community groups and race fans throughout the region, the Kentucky Chapter is honored to award $97,000 in funding this fiscal year to the following 31 local non-profit children’s organizations:

Awake Ministries (Shelbyville, KY)

Buckhorn Children and Family Services (Buckhorn, KY)

CancerFree KIDS Pediatric Cancer Research Alliance (Loveland, OH)

The Caring Place (Lebanon, KY)

CASA of Lexington (Lexington, KY)

The Center for Courageous Kids (Scottsville, KY)

Dare to Care Food Bank (Louisville, KY)

Decatur County 4 Kids Prevent Child Abuse Council, Inc. (Westport, IN)

Diocesan Catholic Children's Home (Fort Mitchell, KY)

Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky (Lexington, KY)

Down Syndrome of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

The Dragonfly Foundation (Cincinnati, OH)

Educational Excellence Foundation of Carroll County (Carrollton, KY)

Educational Excellence Foundation of Gallatin County (Warsaw, KY)

Gallatin County Food Pantry (Warsaw, KY)

God's Pantry Food Bank (Lexington, KY)

HOPE for Gallatin County (Warsaw, KY)

Kentucky Intensive Family Services (Fort Thomas, KY)

Kids Cancer Alliance (Louisville, KY)

Master Provisions (Florence, KY)

Meeting the Needs Ministry (Owenton, KY)

Mentoring Plus (Newport, KY)

My Blanket Buddies (Georgetown, KY)

New Life Furniture Bank (Cincinnati, OH)

Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center (Fort Mitchell, KY)

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Council of Northern Kentucky (Covington, KY)

Special Olympics Kentucky (Frankfort, KY)

St. Joseph Infant and Maternity Home (Cincinnati, OH)

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank (Cincinnati, OH)

The Toy Chest Foundation (Lexington, KY)

UpSpring (Cincinnati, OH)

The Kentucky Chapter is one of eight chapters in the Speedway Children’s Charities family, which distributed over $2.9 million as a whole in 2019. This brings the total allocation amount to more than $58.3 million since the national non-profit was founded in 1982.

To find out how you or your company can become more involved with the Kentucky Chapter of SCC or for additional information about its 2020 fundraising efforts, please visit their website at http://kentucky. speedwaycharities.org/ . The organization can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching “SCCKentucky.”

KYSCC PR