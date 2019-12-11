Birmingham’s BJCC Pays Tribute to Nearby Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and introduced the all-new, one-of-a-kind, fan-friendly Talladega Garage Experience, was recently honored in Birmingham for its longstanding commitment to the local community and state.

During a reception held at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and hosted by the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) Authority, a number of state and local officials were on hand as the track was presented a Resolution, recognizing the countless benefits the 2.66-mile, fan-friendly venue has bestowed on the Yellowhammer State, including the tremendous economic impact.

New Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton was on hand to accept the Resolution, along with recently retired and longtime track Chairman Grant Lynch, who was also presented with two Resolutions – from the BJCC and the Senate of Alabama – for his 26-plus years of heading the track.

NASCAR’s Most Competitive track generates more than $434 million in total economic activity each year while spending over $33 million annually to host its two NASCAR weekends. The greatest race track in the world creates $61 million in state, local and municipal taxes, and produces thousands of jobs.

After a successful opening in October during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend, the Talladega Garage Experience, which allows fans to be immersed into the sport like never before with unprecedented access, will make its spring debut, April 24-26, with a tripleheader featuring the GEICO 500 (NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series).

Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the GEICO 500, while Ryan Blaney is the track’s most recent Cup Series winner. Ticket information is available online at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or by calling (855) 518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR