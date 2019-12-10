Welcome To Rockville Finalizes Festival Lineup - May 8-10, 2020

With a new home at the world-renowned Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, the 10th year of Welcome To Rockville features an unparalleled lineup of today’s top rock and metal artists and up-and-coming talent for Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience, happening on Friday, May 8, Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, 2020.

As previously announced, Metallica—recently named the world's biggest all-time touring act by Pollstar —will exclusively headline all five Danny Wimmer Presents hard rock festivals in 2020, including Welcome To Rockville, in a unique collaboration unprecedented for any American festival promoter or band.

In addition to Metallica, who will perform two different sets (Friday, May 8 and Sunday, May 10), fan favorite Disturbed will headline Saturday, May 9. The diverse lineup also includes Lynyrd Skynyrd (their last show ever in their Northern Florida home area), Godsmack, Deftones, Social Distortion, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Mastodon, Gojira, Royal Blood, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Anthrax, Ghostemane, Hellyeah, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves and many more.

“As a lifelong fan, it was an overwhelming experience to attend Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final hometown show at a sold-out stadium (TIAA Bank Field) in Jacksonville in September of 2018. Lynyrd Skynyrd is a band that has known tragedy and responded with nothing but triumph for over 50 years. They defined Southern rock, and they were a definitive part of my own rock n’ roll education growing up in Jacksonville,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “After nine great years in Jacksonville, it was a difficult decision to move Welcome To Rockville to a new home – but it was a necessary decision for the festival to continue to grow and deliver the kind of experience that Florida’s rock fans deserve. I’m so humbled and honored that Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming with us to Daytona Beach to celebrate 10 years of Welcome To Rockville with their last-ever North Florida area show.”

The three-day destination festival will feature three music stages, premium food and beverage selections and enhanced onsite experiences.

Weekend, 2-Day (new for 2020) and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as tent and RV camping passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com.

The current music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2020 is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 8

Metallica, Deftones, Social Distortion, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Royal Blood, Ghostemane, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Bones UK, City Morgue, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Brutus, Killstation, Brass Against, Ego Kill Talent, Zero 9:36

Saturday, May 9

Disturbed, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Bad Wolves, The Darkness, Power Trip, Jinjer, ??? ??, New Years Day, 3Teeth, Brkn Love, Toothgrinder, Joyous Wolf

Sunday, May 10

Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Mastodon, Gojira, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Sleeping With Sirens, Of Mice & Men, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Fire From The Gods, Counterfeit., Airbourne, Goodbye June, Stitched Up Heart, Hero The Band

Festival entry begins each day at 11:30 AM.

After welcoming sold-out crowds of 90,000-plus the past three years, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to increase its audience capacity while at the same time providing more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.

At Welcome To Rockville, Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to offer a collaboration with Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner. Blackened is a super-premium American whiskey blend, crafted by the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and finished in the earth shattering music of Metallica. The finest bourbons, ryes and whiskeys were hand selected to create something revolutionary—finished in black brandy casks and pummeled by sound. Enter Night Pilsner is Metallica's collaboration with the rock stars of craft brewing, Stone Brewing. Blackened and Enter Night will come together under one roof to offer guests a one-of-a-kind musical festival experience. The massive Boilermaker pop-up will feature a Blackened & Enter Night Pilsner Boilermaker, as well as craft cocktails and ice-cold Enter Night Pilsner. This exciting collaboration marks the latest in a long line of amplified guest experiences only available through Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals. Learn more at http://BlackenedWhiskey.com.

Current pass prices for Welcome To Rockville are as follows:

3-Day Weekend GA: starting at $209.50 + fees

3-Day VIP: $499.50 + fees (close to selling out)

3-Day Military General Admission: $175.00 (fees included)

2-Day GA (Friday/Saturday, Saturday/Sunday or Friday/Sunday): $169.50 + fees

Single Day GA: $99.50 + fees

Single Day VIP: $199.50 + fees

A limited number of weekend GA 4-packs are available for $758.00 ($189.50 per pass) + fees.

Layaway options are available throughout the month of December for just $20 down per pass, with additional monthly payments due on January 2, February 3 and March 2, 2020.

Weekend tent and RV camping passes are available for purchase. Campgrounds will be open from Thursday, May 7 through Monday, May 11. All campers will have access to showers, portable restrooms, food and drink vendors, charging stations, information and medical services. A car or tent camping pass accommodates up to 4 people and an RV camping pass accommodates up to 6 people. Camping and parking prices and locations are as follows:

General Campgrounds Car & Tent Camping: $225.00

General RV Campgrounds, no hookup: $299.00

Premium RV Campgrounds, no hookup: $399.00

Premium RV Campgrounds, with hookup: $599.00

Premium RV Campgrounds, Driver/Owner lot: $799.00

Camping Early Entry (enter campgrounds 3 hours early): $50.00

Parking prices are as follows (if purchased in advance):

Weekend GA Parking: $75.00

Weekend Premium Parking (closer to festival entrance): $125.00

Welcome To Rockville VIP passes will provide access to all General Admission festival areas, plus: dedicated entrance lanes into the festival, access to the exclusive VIP hang area, VIP-only viewing area of the two main stages, access to the VIP tent—a shaded hang space with dedicated premium bars and comfortable furniture featuring live audio/video streams of the two main stages, air-conditioned, flushable restrooms, a dedicated merchandise stand for convenient shopping, dedicated food and beverage offerings (for additional purchase), private locker rentals (for additional purchase), a commemorative VIP-only laminate and RFID wristband.

At Welcome To Rockville, fans 21+ can enjoy multiple specialty curated beverage experiences including Heavy Tiki Bar presented by Kraken Black Spiced Rum, which will provide a shaded tropical oasis filled with killer cocktails.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination festivals in America. Additional DWP events include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and more. They’re also the co-creators of Rock On The Range, America’s largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which celebrated its 12th and final year in 2018 with 140,000 in attendance.

Welcome To Rockville partners include Monster Energy, FYE, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jose Cuervo Tequila, Three Olives Vodka, Kraken Black Spiced Rum, The Music Experience, Demons Behind Me, Ernie Ball and ESP Guitars.

Daytona International Speedway is located at 1801 West International Speedway Blvd, in Daytona Beach, Florida. It’s just minutes away from the Daytona Beach International Airport, and less than two hours from Jacksonville and Orlando.

For more information on Welcome To Rockville, visit:

Website: www.WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com

Facebook: @welcometorockville

Twitter: @RockvilleFest

Instagram: @welcometorockville

