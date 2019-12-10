2020 Red Mile Tickets Now Available

After tight 2019 Main Event battles in all three classes, tickets for American Flat Track's highly-anticipated return to the Red Mile are in high demand. Admission for the 2020 Red Mile - scheduled for May 30 - is now available for purchase at tickets.americanflattrack.com.

Race fans may remember an unforgettable battle between AFT Singles competitors Shayna Texter and Mikey Rush for which only a photo-finish could determine Rush's victory. In similar fashion, the later-crowned 2019 AFT Twins champion Briar Bauman came up only inches short of Wrecking Crew teammate and defending-champion Jared Mees in a heart-stopping Main Event battle.

With its undeniably exciting on-track action, coupled with multiple experiential additions in the fan zone, AFT's return to Lexington, KY will be bigger and better than ever before.

For the exclusive race-day experience, fans should explore the VIP Hospitality Suite ticketing option. With food and beverage provided, this indoor, climate-controlled VIP area provides an unbeatable Turn 1 view of all the on-track race action. New for 2020, fans may purchase an all-day Paddock Access add-on allowing a behind-the-scenes view of riders and teams right in the heart of the pits. All VIP passes purchased include Paddock Access upgrade. Premium Red Mile ticketing options always sell fast, so be sure to reserve yours today at tickets.americanflattrack.com.

For more information on American Flat Track visit www.americanflattrack.com.

To get the latest American Flat Track clothing and merchandise visit www.americanflattracker.com.