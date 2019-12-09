World Wide Technology Raceway releases 2020 special events schedule

Officials at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today released its 2020 special events schedule for the 340-acre complex that is home to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region.



Please note:

This is not a final schedule. This is a schedule of special events as of December 9, 2019.

Several more events are being finalized.

WWTR will release its entire 2020 schedule – including the local E.T. bracket series, Wide Open Wednesdays, Midnight Madness, VP Racing Fuel Series and more -- at the St. Louis Auto Show in January.

WWTR SCHEDULE OF 2020 SPECIAL EVENTS

April 17-19 – Midwest SuperStar Series and JEGS Super Quick Series

Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.

April 26 – Import Face-Off

May 8-9 – Mother Road Rendezvous

Nostalgia drag racing, car show, classic camper rally, rockabilly concert.

May 14-16 – National Mustang Racing Association (NMRA)

All-Ford drag races and car show.

May 29-31 – National Muscle Car Association (NMCA)

Muscle car drag racing and car show.

June 10 – Hot Rod Power Tour

June 12-14 – Midwest SuperStar Series Finale Weekend

Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.

June 20 – FuelFest lifestyle show and Mid-West Pro Mod Series

The Fast and the Furious Festival includes music, drifting, drag racing.

August 2 – Menards Automobile Racing Club (ARCA) 150

August 7-8 – Formula Drift National Championship Series

August 15-16 – Summer Speed Spectacular

Street Car Super Nationals, nostalgia drag racing and Mid-West Pro Mod Series.

August 21 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series iHeartRadio 200 presented by CK Power

NASCAR Truck qualifying and 200-mile race; INDYCAR pole qualifying.

August 22 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, vintage Indy Cars, stock cars.

September 18-19 – Street Car Takeover

October 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals

NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event

October 8-11 – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional Finals

October 18 – Import face-Off

WWTR, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR