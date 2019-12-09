R.A.C.E. Donates More Than $2.2 Million to Chicagoland Charitable Organizations Since its Inception

At the eighth annual year-end luncheon today, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.), a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, announced its $2,293,823 contribution to local organizations, service groups and through its Levy Restaurants since its inception in 2012.

In 2019, R.A.C.E. donated $33,736 in grants to 22 Chicagoland community organizations. Through work during Chicagoland Speedway’s NASCAR weekend and Route 66 Raceway’s NHRA weekend, $161,556 was donated to 36 local service groups

In addition, Levy Restaurants, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s food and beverage partner, contributed $60,640 as it staffed its concession locations with charitable groups, bringing the total contributions in 2019 to $255,932.

“I say it every year at our year-end luncheon that it’s my favorite event of the year,” said Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway President Scott Paddock. “As our race season concludes, we are able to give back to so many great charitable organizations, bringing the grand total to $2,293,823 after the contributions in 2019.”

R.A.C.E. developed integral partnerships with a multitude of organizations which activated during major event weekends, including the NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend, the Route 66 NHRA Nationals and the D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic, to help support its charitable contributions.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Chicagoland Speedway will take place June 19-21. The NASCAR National Series will kick off with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series followed by NASCAR Xfinity Series and will culminate with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

