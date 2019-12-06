Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Ed Clark wins 2019 O. Bruton Smith Award

In recognition of four decades of dedicated service to Speedway Motorsports, officials have named Atlanta Motor Speedway President Ed Clark as the O. Bruton Smith Award recipient for 2019.

“It is an honor to recognize the invaluable efforts of those who blaze a trail at Speedway Motorsports’ eight world-class motorsports entertainment facilities,” said Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “It has been a privilege to have Ed Clark’s vision and leadership enhance our company in the vital roles he’s served since he joined the Speedway Motorsports family nearly 40 years ago.

Created seven years ago to recognize one employee annually across all of Speedway Motorsports and its subsidiaries, the recipient of the prestigious O. Bruton Smith Award is someone who exhibits Speedway Motorsports’ Executive Chairman and Founder O. Bruton Smith’s traits: character, enthusiasm, drive, a heart for helping others, respect/appreciation for team members, vision and determination.

Clark began his tenure with Speedway Motorsports in 1981 as a member of the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For the next decade, he worked his way through the ranks of the public relations and events departments, serving on the leadership team that developed the first NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR Media Tour.

In 1992, he was named General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway, and added the title of AMS president in 1995. During his 27 years in Atlanta, Clark was integral in overseeing modernization projects, expanding the speedway’s major event schedule, and increasing Atlanta Motor Speedway's track rental business, brand awareness and regional economic impact.

Speedway Motorsports announced earlier this week that Clark will retire in 2020, following the March 13-15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend.

“When you think about the characteristics that this award is meant to represent, it’s easy to see why Ed was such a clear choice to receive it this year,” said Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports’ President and CEO. “His love for motorsports is only outmatched by his desire to exceed the expectations of every race fan. He is admired by his peers in Atlanta and across the motorsports community. Ed reflects all that the O. Bruton Smith Award represents.”

Clark was presented the O. Bruton Smith Award in Nashville this week as Speedway Motorsports recognized employees who have excelled in 2019. In addition to Clark, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Ted Austad was also honored with the AMS Salesman of the Year Award.

SMI PR