Perris Auto Speedway releases 2020 schedule

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has released the 2020 silver anniversary season schedule for the famous Riverside County clay oval.

The season will kick off on March 7th when “LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction #1.” The 25th year of racing at the track will conclude a little over eight months later on November 21st, with the PASSCAR Stock Car Series “Champions Night.”

In total, 25 race dates are on the schedule. Sprint Cars lead the way with 10 dates. The PASSCAR Stock Car Series and IMCA Modifieds will be on hand eight-times and LKQ Pick Your Part will present the popular Night of Destruction on seven different occasions.

Sprint Car highlights include the March 28th “Sprint Car Season Opener” that will include the World of Outlaws, USAC/CRA and PAS Senior Sprint Cars. Sprint Cars will also be the entertainment for the April 25th “Sokola Shootout,” the May 23rd annual “Salute to Indy,” “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Classic” on August 22nd and the September 26th “Glenn Howard Memorial.” The sprint car season will conclude with the “25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction” on November 5th, 6th and 7th.

In addition to the opening night, the popular “Night of Destruction” will be part of two other special nights during the year. The first will be on July 4th when it will combine with the biggest and best fireworks spectacular in Riverside County. Also, “N.O.D.” will also be in action on Halloween Night.

The PAS will continue its war against cancer with “American Cancer Society Nights” benefiting “The Up, Down ‘n Dirty for a Cure Mud Run” on March 28th, April 4th, May 2nd, May 23rd, June 6th and July 4th.

March 7th "OPENING NIGHT" LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

March 14th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

March 28th NOS ENERGY DRINK WORLD OF OUTLAWS, AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS - AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

April 4th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS - AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'N Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

April 18th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

April 25th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

May 2nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS - AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'N Dirty 4 a Cure

Mud Run

May 16th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

May 23rd "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS - AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

June 6th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS - AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'N Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

June 13th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

June 27th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down 'N Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

July 18th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS and IMCA MODIFIEDS

July 25th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

August 15th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

August 22nd CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

September 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

September 26th "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR SPRINTS AND PAS YOUNG GUNS

October 24th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

October 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

November 4th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION - Practice Night

November 5th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 6th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 7th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 21st PASSCAR “CHAMPIONS NIGHT” SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND PAS MODIFIEDS

Note: Schedule is subject to change.

