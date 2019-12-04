Take advantage of $40 Food City 500 tickets at all Food City locations through Dec. 31

Race fans already know they can get their race tickets and everyday essentials at their local Food City, but Bristol Motor Speedway is making the deal even sweeter with special prices at the family-favorite neighborhood supermarket.



Through Dec. 31, all Food City stores will offer $40 adult tickets to the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Kids tickets for those 12-and-under are also available in-store for just $10. In addition to being able to see some of the best short track racing in the country, each ticket purchased awards shoppers 500 additional ValuPoints on their Food City ValuCard. ValuPoints are redeemable to save money during the holidays on fuel, groceries and more.



All tickets will feature blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. Tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location and emailed within seven days of purchase.



Food City continues to serve as one of the most collaborative partners in the NASCAR industry. In addition to being the second longest Cup entitlement sponsor, Food City has been the innovative visionary behind Food City Family Race Night, which continues to be one of the longest running and most popular fan fest in NASCAR. The event returns for a 33rd year in 2020.



For more information, see the customer service area at your neighborhood Food City or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

BMS PR