ISM Raceway and local NASCAR drivers deliver Speedy Bears to children at Banner Children's Hospital

In the spirit of giving back in the community, ISM Raceway and The NASCAR Foundation, along with local NASCAR drivers Jagger Jones, Jace Jones and Sara Houston, teamed up for the third-annual “Operation Speedy Bear Brigade” yesterday on Giving Tuesday, delivering stuffed Speedy Bears to children at Banner Children’s Hospital within Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

“It always a very special day when we get to share the excitement of racing with our community, and in this case young patients, siblings and families at Banner Children’s Hospital,” said Jagger Jones, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West 2019 Rookie of the Year. “I’m honored to have been a part of ‘Operation Speedy Bear Brigade’ with Sara and my brother Jace, and help spread some cheer on behalf of The NASCAR Foundation.”

In addition to ISM Raceway’s efforts at Banner Children’s Hospital, “Operation Speedy Bear Brigade” took place in over 30 locations across the country on Giving Tuesday, including participation from several NASCAR office and track locations.

“The Speedy Bear Brigade truly demonstrates the generosity of our sport,” The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director Nichole Krieger said. “This effort has continued to grow from year to year, without losing sight our ultimate goal to bring smiles to the faces of so many children who really need it.”

The effort was organized through The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and others providing children’s medical and health care services.

ISM Raceway PR