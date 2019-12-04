Speedway Motorsports Announces Promotions

In a continued effort to recognize excellence across its motorsports entertainment properties, Speedway Motorsports officials have announced promotions for three senior executives. Jessica Fickenscher has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer; Kevin Camper to Chief Sales Officer; and Steve Swift to Senior Vice President of Operations and Development.

Jessica Fickenscher – Chief Experience Officer

A member of the Speedway Motorsports staff for more than 20 years, Fickenscher will now expand her role to develop new Fans First initiatives and continue improving the sports entertainment company’s best-in-class fan experiences.

Fickenscher also facilitates capital improvement and property development projects across all eight of Speedway Motorsports’ premier NASCAR facilities and oversees the company’s relationship with food services partner, Levy Restaurants. In addition, she leads business operations as the senior executive for company subsidiaries U.S. Legend Cars International, the world’s largest producer of fun and affordable race cars, and SMI Properties, a souvenir production and merchandising division. Fickenscher is also the managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities national chapter and serves as a board member for the Charlotte chapter.

“It takes a very unique skillset to excel in different facets of business, and Jessica has excelled in every area of her responsibilities during more than two decades with our company,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Her attention to detail is exceeded only by her commitment to improve our fan experiences, and we look forward to her continued efforts each day to bring our ‘Fans First’ commitment to life.”

This promotion comes after Fickenscher served the past 17 months as senior vice president of special projects. She had previously worked as vice president of special projects from 2011-2018, director of special projects from 2008-2011, director of client services from 2006-2008 and manager of client services from 2001-2006.

Fickenscher graduated from Belmont Abbey College in 1998 with a degree in Sports Management and Business Administration.

Kevin Camper – Chief Sales Officer

In his new role, Camper will be responsible for corporate sales revenue across all eight of Speedway Motorsports’ world-class facilities and its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. Camper will work with corporate sales managers at each speedway to maximize revenue and facilitate best practices. He’ll also collaborate with executive leadership company-wide to develop new events and revenue platforms while continuing his sales leadership role at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Kevin’s passion for excellence, creative business savvy and customer service mentality toward our marketing partners make him the perfect fit for this new role,” Smith stated. “He leads by example and has a longstanding record of success that will continue to solidify Speedway Motorsports as an industry leader in the event entertainment space.”

Since Camper’s arrival in 2011, Las Vegas Motor Speedway has renewed many of its event entitlement sponsors and added a new sponsor for its spring NASCAR Cup Series race. Camper played a significant role in developing a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority partnership that helped recruit an annual fall NASCAR Cup Series playoff event weekend to the speedway in 2018. Camper and his team signed entitlement sponsors for all three NASCAR events for the new September race weekend.

During his tenure, Camper has been a key player in the recruitment of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Red Bull Air Race World Championships and many other major events. Under his leadership, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway sales department has been a crown jewel for Speedway Motorsports in each of his eight years.

Camper is a graduate of Liberty University and former collegiate baseball player. After graduation, he began his professional career as an intern with the Texas Rangers and became season ticket manager before joining the Texas Motor Speedway sales team in 1996. For nearly a decade, he worked his way through the ranks from the ticket office to corporate sales at The Great American Speedway before becoming chief partnership and sales officer for the Professional Bull Riders Association in 2009. After two years with the PBR, Camper returned to Speedway Motorsports in 2011 as the senior vice president of sales and marketing for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Steve Swift – Senior Vice President of Operations and Development

In his new role, Swift will oversee construction projects and capital expenditures at all eight of Speedway Motorsports’ world-class facilities. Additionally, he will lead the development and management of standardized operation-related processes and procedures.

“During his 15 years with Speedway Motorsports, Steve has been an invaluable member of our operations and development team, overseeing major projects at our facilities across the country,” said Smith. “His leadership and drive to be the best help elevate our company to be a front-runner in the entertainment industry and we look forward to his continued efforts in this new role.”

To date, Swift has supervised the construction of zMAX Dragway; the Neon Garage and ThriveHive Digital Center at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; multiple structures in the Bristol Motor Speedway infield; Kentucky Speedway grandstand and camping expansions plus track reconfigurations at Bristol, Texas, Las Vegas, Kentucky and the creation of the innovative Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™, among other projects.

Swift began his career with Speedway Motorsports as a Senior Construction Manager in 2004, before assuming the role of Vice President of Operations and Development at Kentucky Speedway in 2011. In 2015, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports.

Before joining the company, Swift spent five years as a project manager for JA Street and Associates. Prior to that, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering Technology from East Tennessee State University in 2000.

SMI PR