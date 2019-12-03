Event tickets go on sale today at advance pricing for the 2020 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season

The green flag has dropped on ticket sales at advance pricing for all five major race events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next season. The 59 th season of racing at the legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio, will feature the best in two- and four-wheel motorsports action, beginning the first weekend of May and running through mid-August.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3rd. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2 nd , fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

“Tickets are on sale now at a terrific savings during the holiday gift buying season. The Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass continues as one of the best values in all of motorsports, and it makes a great gift for any race fan,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We have another exciting season of racing in store for 2020. The variety of series on our schedule across the five race weekends is tremendous and hard to top.”

The 2020 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event) – May 1-3

Mid-Ohio 170 (NASCAR Xfinity Series event / ARCA Menards Series) – May 29-30

Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / TransAm) – June 26-28

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration) – July 10-12

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT IndyCar Series event) – August 14-16

Two adjustments on the schedule for 2020 are shifts in dates for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT IndyCar Series rounds at Mid-Ohio due to television coverage of the Summer Olympics from Tokyo. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Mid-Ohio 170, moves earlier to May 29-30, and is the first stop in the Midwest next year for NASCAR. The ARCA Menards Series returns to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 1965 as Friday’s feature race of this stock car weekend. Then, Ohio’s largest motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, shifts to a later summer date, August 14-16, to wrap up the 2020 schedule with the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500.

The Acura Sports Car Challenge, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, again leads off the 2020 schedule the first weekend of May for the third straight season. A celebration of automobile history in motion occurs June 26-28 for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. The longest continuously running event at Mid-Ohio also adds the fender-banging, ground-pounding cars of the TransAm Series to its weekend schedule for the first time.

Shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is up next, July 10-12. American Motorcycle Association’s annual motorcycle gathering again brings numerous activities for enthusiasts spread across all 330 acres of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course facility.