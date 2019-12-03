Dover International Speedway, Iron Source extend corporate partnership through 2024

Dover International Speedway and Iron Source, a Delaware-based construction equipment company, have agreed to a five-year extension through 2024 of their corporate partnership agreement, track and Iron Source officials said today.

With the extension, Iron Source, which has offices in Georgetown, Del., and Smyrna, Del. and soon will add a third Delaware location in New Castle County, continues to be the “Official Equipment Rental Provider of Dover International Speedway.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Dover International Speedway,” said Chess Hedrick, Iron Source’s owner and CEO. “We’re looking forward to working with the Monster Mile on more projects in the future.”

Iron Source sells and rents construction equipment to construction, landscaping, government and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Since the partnership began in 2017, Iron Source equipment has been used for several improvement projects at the Monster Mile, including the track’s new $5.5 million Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage.

“We’re pleased that another strong local business will continue to be in our family of corporate partners,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Iron Source products have aided us with many recent projects and they will continue to be critical to our operational success in the future.”

Iron Source’s extension with Dover International Speedway begins with the Monster Mile’s first NASCAR tripleheader weekend of 2020 from May 1-3, highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 3. The weekend also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 2 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 1.

Dover International Speedway’s second NASCAR tripleheader weekend of 2020 comes Aug. 21-23, including the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 23, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Aug. 22 and the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, Aug. 21.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR