Black Friday Deal Offered At Martinsville Speedway

In what has become an annual tradition for fans of Martinsville Speedway, the track is pleased to offer this year’s Black Friday special that can be a great Christmas present for yourself or the race fan in your life.

The Black Friday ticket package will be offered on November 29 and includes access to the Pre-Race Experience prior to the first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Ticket packages start at just $66 for adults and includes a grandstand seat for the race and the on-track Pre-Race Experience.

The ticket package will offer fans a chance to sign the start/finish line, the opportunity to watch interviews with selected drivers and remain on track during driver introductions.

“We’re excited to offer this affordable ticket package for our race fans,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “A lot of people like to shop on Black Friday and this is a great ticket package that fans can purchase without having to leave their homes and deal with traffic and long lines on Friday.

“We know we’ll have a lot of fans coming out to help us make history with the first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights and this is a great way to experience the festivities up close and on track prior to the race.”

In addition to the first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights on Saturday night May 9, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns on Friday, May 8, 2020 with the MaxPro Window Films 200.

Fans can take advantage of the Black Friday ticket specials by calling by calling 877.RACE.TIX or visit online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR