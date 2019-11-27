ISM Raceway gears up for holiday shopping season with Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal

As the holiday shopping season approaches, ISM Raceway is offering race fans a one-time-only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal available now for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 on March 8, 2020.

This exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday package is available in both adult and junior pricing and includes a grandstand ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 as well as a Racing Electronics scanner and headset rental. The holiday offer is $79 for adults and $20 for juniors 17 and under, bringing the combined Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings over $110 for a parent and child to attend the FanShield 500 at ISM Raceway.

“Fans seeking the perfect gift for the NASCAR enthusiasts in their family should look no further than ISM Raceway,” said ISM Raceway President Julie Giese. “This Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer is an excellent opportunity for fans to kick off a historic 2020 season at ISM Raceway during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend in March. From the sights and sounds of electrifying racing action, to the interactive garages, the Junior Activity Zone in the INfield and the midway packed full of entertainment, ISM Raceway has something for the whole family.”

This special Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket and scanner rental package is available now through Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Fans can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting ISMRaceway.com/HolidayOffer.

ISM Raceway is also offering two other unique packages for the FanShield 500, including the Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack and the All You Can Eat Package. The Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack includes four grandstand tickets, four hot dog and Coca-Cola product vouchers, one youth scanner rental and one Coca-Cola drawstring bag for $148. The All You Can Eat Package offers the hungriest of fans one grandstand ticket and one All You Can Eat wristband good for select food items for $122.

Fans can take advantage of all these offers and more by visiting ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

