‘Santa In Victory Lane’ returns to Dover International Speedway on Saturday, Dec. 14

NASCAR fans of all ages are invited to a free event at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to greet Santa Claus and have their picture taken with the famous Monster Trophy in Victory Lane.

All visitors to Dover’s annual Santa in Victory Lane event will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover International Speedway. The “General Tire 125” kicks off Dover’s second NASCAR tripleheader weekend of 2020, which also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Aug. 22 and the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Visitors who donate a toy to Toys for Tots at the event will be entered for a chance to win four three-day tickets to the May 1-3, 2020, NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile, plus four Trackside Access passes for the Sunday, May 3 NASCAR Cup Series race. That weekend also includes the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 1 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 2. Toys for Tots accepts only new, unwrapped toys.

Visitors should enter the Speedway via Leipsic Road to access this event, not the main entrance for Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. Attendees will be shuttled from the parking area near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza to Victory Lane.

The Santa in Victory Lane celebration is a rain or shine event. Visitors are asked to leave their pets at home. The track will provide donuts and hot cocoa for visitors as well.

Learn more about Monster Mile events and activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR