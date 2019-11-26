Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg offers VIP travel packages in conjunction with Sports and Entertainment Travel LLC

26 Nov 2019
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is partnering with Sports and Entertainment Travel, LLC (SET) as the official fan travel package provider for the upcoming race set for March 13-15, 2020.
 
SET’s official travel packages include hotel accommodations, VIP Club tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Firestone Paddock Pass to access the “locker room of motorsports” where the crews work on the cars, driver meet and greet, plus more. Prices start at $2,789 for a double occupancy three-night land-only package with a hotel check-in on Friday, March 13th and check-out on Monday, March 16th.
 
“The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is proud to partner with SET to provide race fans a first-class travel experience,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is the ideal host city for the NTT IndyCar Series season opener each year. This is a can’t miss event with terrific weather and an awesome waterfront backdrop as the site for the race. Working together with SET on this collaboration further elevates the experience for race fans attending the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”
 
As the season-opening event for the NTT IndyCar Series for the 10th straight year in 2020, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a global motorsports gathering. It attracted advance ticket buyers from 48 different states from across the U.S. as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, plus 19 additional countries in 2019.
 
“Our goal at SET is to create, manage, and provide an exceptional travel experience for those attending from the U.S. and across the globe. We’re excited to provide our services with travel packages for the valued race fans who are interested in attending the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Kyle McDonald, vice president of SET.
 
This travel package can be purchased from SET online at http://gpstpete.com/festival/travel-options or by calling 1-888-219-5323. To learn more about the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, please visit gpstpete.com or follow on social media using #FirestoneGP.
