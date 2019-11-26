Spread Holiday Cheer with Talladega Superspeedway’s Ultimate 2-Day Package Offers during Black Friday/Cyber Monday!

Talladega Superspeedway is helping fans spread holiday cheer with two special 2-Day package offers – savings of more than $35 per option – for the spring race weekend, April 25-26, featuring the GEICO 500 and MoneyLion 300. The offers begin on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and run through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). To take advantage, visit here.

These ultimate 2-Day package offers include something for everyone. Whether it’s taking in all the on-track action from high above in the towers or receiving up-close views from the lower grandstands near the start-finish line, fans can enjoy two days of incredible racing for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event (April 26) and the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (April 25). Additionally, with these offers, fans also gain 2-Day access to the Talladega Garage Experience, a fan immersive experience like never before.

Below are the limited time Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals:

2-Day Tower and Talladega Garage Experience Package – $219 PLUS FREE shipping One (1) 2-Day Lincoln Tower Ticket (located between the exit of Turn 4 & the entrance to pit road) and one (1) 2-Day Talladega Garage Experience Pass for the MoneyLion 300 and the GEICO 500

2-Day Grandstand and Talladega Garage Experience Package – $179 PLUS FREE shipping One (1) 2-Day Talladega Grandstand Ticket (Sections F-L, located between the start-finish line & Turn 1) and one (1) 2-Day Talladega Garage Experience Pass for the MoneyLion 300 and the GEICO 500



Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive entry into the epicenter of the Garage Experience, the unique 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club. Lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 on each side) in NASCAR’s premier series, fans get “up-close” access in the garage bay viewing areas – and just steps away from their favorite teams and drivers while they work on their cars throughout race weekend.

Other family/fan friendly items in the Garage Experience include incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, as well as a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

For additional information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR