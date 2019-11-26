South Boston Speedway Drivers Look Forward To Thanksgiving Time With Family And Friends

For much of the past eight months or so, a bologna burger has been the food of choice for many South Boston Speedway competitors, but Thursday, with engines and wrenches quiet, turkey will be the main course.

And giving thanks will be the order of the day.

“I’ll be at home with my family enjoying the day,” South Boston Speedway Late Model Stock champion Peyton Sellers said of his Thanksgiving Day plans. “I’m extremely thankful that I have all of my family and that we’ll all be together.

“I’m thankful we’ve got work. Business is going well. It looks like things are headed in a good direction. We’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”

Thomas Scott is thankful for a solid racing season … third in South Boston’s Late Model Stock standings with 11 top five finishes but he’s grateful for so much more in this season of giving thanks.

“I’m especially thankful for my family and friends,” said Scott. “They have really helped me a lot this year through a stressful racing season as well as a stressful year in my career.”

Scott has a wee bit more to be thankful for this year; he and his fiancé Brittany Wooten will be walking down the aisle soon. “I’m excited to be getting married soon and starting a new chapter in my life,” he said.

Danny Willis Jr. enjoyed a stellar season in his return to the Limited Sportsman Division in 2019 with six wins and 14 top-five finishes leading to his fourth Limited championship at South Boston. He plans to be back at the track in 2020, either in a Limited or a Late Model, but for at least a few days, his mind is far from going in circles.

“I’m thankful for my wonderful family and for them to always be at my side,” said Willis. “I’m thankful for all the great friends we have and I’m thankful for being healthy.”

Veteran Hornets Division driver Kevin Currin wrapped up a third division title in 2019 behind three wins and a dozen top five finishes. That season of fun is far from his mind this week as he gives thanks with his family.

“This Thanksgiving I’m happy for my wife, my son and my family and close friends,” the Chase City driver said. “I’m thankful for a healthy and prosperous year. I’m thankful for our freedoms and our savior Jesus Christ.”

It won’t be long though, before all drivers will be turning their thoughts back to racing at South Boston Speedway. The 2020 South Boston Speedway season begins on March 21 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits for a 150-lap race. There will also be twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock races that afternoon.

SBS PR