Drive the Track, Save Big on Tickets and Gifts at Black Friday Blowout

After getting their fill of Thanksgiving food, race fans can feel the thrill of driving on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s high-banked turns when Black Friday Blowout returns from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.

In addition to 50-percent discounts on select 2020 All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 tickets in the ticket office, Black Friday Blowout gives race fans the golden opportunity to drive their personal cars on the same iconic track as racing legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon – and the only requirement is spending $50 on merchandise or tickets to 2020 NASCAR or NHRA events, or donating $25 to Speedway Children’s Charities. The ticket discount will run through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

The Black Friday Blowout will also feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise including men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as souvenirs for just $5. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the string of big savings, PLUS free shipping.

A lunch buffet will be on sale in the Speedway Club to provide shoppers with an unmatched view of the speedway while enjoying exquisite holiday food. Fans interested in taking in a full day at the speedway can also witness the extravagant Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out light show on Friday evening, as well as every night leading up to Christmas Day.

Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out runs from 6-10 p.m. each night, with attractions including a family-friendly Christmas Village, 75-foot Christmas tree, festive carousel and photos with Santa.

TICKETS:

Fans can buy or renew tickets to 2020 events at the speedway by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), visiting the ticket office on Black Friday or visiting http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR