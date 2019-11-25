Black Friday sale on 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 tickets at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway has saved its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday, with a Friday ticket to the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend just $30 as well as 30-percent off all other tickets for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at 12:00 a.m., race fans will be able to take advantage of substantial savings while being the first to secure their tickets to see Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and more in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, March 29, 2020. The Black Friday sale will be the only chance to purchase individual O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 tickets until January 15, 2020.

These will be the lowest-priced tickets offered for the March 27 ticket that will include: practice sessions for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, the first day of The Dallas Morning News Qualifying Days with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and the Gander Truck race.

Texas Motor Speedway's Black Friday special offer ends Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 11:59pm central.

For 2020 season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

TMS PR