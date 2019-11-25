Daytona International Speedway Grounds Crew Plants the Seeds for 2020 Racing Season

The NASCAR champions for the 2019 season have been crowned and the grounds crew at Daytona International Speedway, in collaboration with Missouri Turf, is turning the page and preparing for the new season and the 2020 DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

On Monday, the process began of planting the grass that will create another eye-catching design in the famed tri-oval for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, which is highlighted by the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 NASCAR Cup Series season opener on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The crew of five plants two different types of grass in the tri-oval – perennial rye (dark grass) and annual rye (light grass) – on the most visible piece of real estate at Daytona International Speedway. This process creates the design that fans and television viewers come to expect in February when watching the races at the “World Center of Racing.”

The design in the tri-oval grass was selected by fans through the Speedway’s social channels and the new look will be unveiled in January prior to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

Here are some numbers behind the grass in the nearly five-acre tri-oval:

3,350 lbs. of seed, approximately 837 million individual seeds

